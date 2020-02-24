So how can we work out when our yawns are indicative of something more serious?

The team at the Thinkergirls spoke to Doctor Sam Hay from Australia and asked him to reveal the red flags to watch out for. This way, we can step in and help ourselves and others better manage stress before that moment occurs.

1. Poor sleep

“Finding it hard to get to sleep, waking up a lot overnight, or waking up early and just ruminating over things – usually stuff that gets you down is a sure-fire sign of exhaustion,” says Dr Hay.

How to combat it:

According to the NHS, making sure you wind down for bed is essential for getting that much-needed shut eye.