What is narcolepsy? One woman shares her story of living with the neurological disorder

At this point in my career I decided to go freelance. And this is the sad truth for so many people who live with disabilities like narcolepsy: there IS a way we can work productively outside of the 9-5 office-bound schedule. But to establish yourself in an industry and be able to make a living doing that, you need a massive amount of privilege to get you started. I was only able to make it as a freelancer because of the support and safety nets I had for those first few years of carving out my career. In fact, almost everything that has made my life with narcolepsy better can be put down to the benefits of education, money and supportive family and friends.

I remember going to see a specialist when I was in my 20s, who told me I was the first person with narcolepsy he’d met that wasn’t living on benefits. It didn’t surprise me. From not being able to drive, to having to explain your situation to people, and motivating yourself to push through the hard days, there are so many challenges to face when living with the condition.

One challenge that has recently begun to be researched is the link between poor mental health and conditions like narcolepsy, cataplexy and other unseen disabilities. Those with the conditions run an increased risk of anxiety, depression, social phobias and agoraphobia.