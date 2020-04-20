As far as my mental health goes, I’d say lockdown has gone pretty well so far. I’ve definitely had a few down days here and there, but for the most part, I’ve settled into a working from home routine which has helped me to feel grounded during this weird time. If you asked me me how I was feeling on any given day, my answer would probably lie somewhere between “good” and “tired” (falling asleep on the sofa is my new favourite activity).

But ask me that question just before I’m about to fall asleep at night, and you’ll probably get a very different answer. Because while throughout the day (and even the evening) I’m able to maintain a sense of relative calm, when I clamber into bed, switch off the lights and roll over, all of my worries and anxieties decide to make their surprise appearance.