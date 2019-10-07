Now, I’ve developed a little space that I like to go to in my lounge. My dog often comes down with me and I have a big throw on the sofa that I put around the two of us. It’s such a peaceful time of day. In the summer, I like to go in the garden and watch the sun come up.

My 5am starts mean I now have uninterrupted time to process my emotions, which I mostly do by writing. I write letters to people I never plan to send, and I like to continuously write my thoughts in a notepad. It doesn’t stop there, though. A whole host of new benefits I wasn’t even expecting have revealed themselves slowly over the past two years.

According to a sleep study by Harvard Medical School, it can take between two to four hours to fully wake up. By the time I arrive at work at 9am, I’m more alert and attentive than I used to be. I can start my tasks without overloading on caffeine or relying on a 10am pick-me-up. I don’t have a morning slump anymore, and now I only have one coffee first thing. At my most tired, I’d get through four or five a day. I do get a little more tired than I used to in the evenings, but not enough for me to have to go to sleep really early. I’m usually in bed between 10-10.30pm.