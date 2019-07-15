This is how much sleep the government is urging you to get each night

According to health secretary Matt Hancock’s public health green paper, seen by The Times, ministers are backing proposals to give advice on “sleep hygiene” to improve general public health.

Within the guidelines, it is expected to state that regularly getting less than seven hours of sleep per night could damage most people’s health.

It reports that “failure to sleep between seven and nine hours a night is associated with physical and mental health problems, including an increased risk of obesity, strokes, heart attacks, depression and anxiety”.