If there’s one thing all of us need right now, it’s a good night’s sleep.

At a time when we’re having to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, handle the stress of working from home and face the reality of a recession, getting enough rest is one of the most important things we can do for our mental health.

However, getting a good night’s sleep isn’t always easy. While making small changes to our bedtime routine – such as going to bed earlier or switching our phones off before bed – can definitely help, there are other factors which play into whether or not we’re able to enjoy a restful night’s sleep, including the time of year.