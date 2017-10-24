As all troubled sleepers out there will already know, getting a good night’s sleep can, at times, feel impossible.

In fact, research from Silentnight reveals that a whopping 75% of us are regularly left searching for shut-eye come night time, with many blaming increased stress at work, home pressures and modern technology, for the absence of the sandman.

However, a new study has revealed that our frustrating bedtime experiences could be, in part, determined by our personalities: introverts are apparently far more likely to suffer from a disrupted sleep pattern than extroverts.