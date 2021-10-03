What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the middle of the night? For many of us, the urge to pick up our phone, check the time and scroll through social media is almost instinctual – especially if we’re tossing and turning and finding it hard to get back to sleep.

But before you open Twitter to add to the hundreds of #icantsleep posts flooding in overnight, you might want to think about the impact using your phone could have on your ability to fall back asleep.

In a similar way that scrolling on your phone before bedtime can prevent you from becoming sleepy and falling asleep, using your phone in the middle of the night can ‘wake up,’ your body, explains BeingWell sleep expert James Wilson.