Sleep-boosting pink noise is trending on TikTok – here’s everything you need to know

In the pursuit of better (or just more) sleep, you’ve likely already tried brown noise, white noise, mouth taping and every other other hack under the sun. And if a decent night’s kip still evades you, you’re ready to try however many more you can find.

Here’s some good news: the latest sleep trend that’s all over TikTok requires minimal effort and could deliver brilliant results.

Pink noise isn’t actually new, but is popping up on TikTok thanks to people discovering its benefits. “I did some research last night and slept with pink noise and got the most toe curling, drooling, brain melting, joint cracking, restful sleep of my life,” wrote one fan. “I fell asleep fast, didn’t wake up in the middle of the night whatsoever, AND I woke up energised to the first ring of my first alarm. I’m doing it again tonight to make sure it wasn’t a glitch. Sleep with pink noise I have never been more productive.”