Can’t sleep? You can now listen to Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page read you a bedtime story

If you’ve ever typed the words “how to get to sleep” into Google, you’ll know the internet is jam-packed with sleep tips designed to make drifting off that little bit easier.

From running a hot bath before bed to practising a breathing technique, there are plenty of different methods to try.

But if you’re yet to find something that works for you, we may just have the answer. In a new collaboration with the mindfulness app Calm, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page has lent his voice to a new ‘sleep story’ designed to help listeners fall into a peaceful slumber – and it’s out now.