Can’t sleep? You can now listen to Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page read you a bedtime story
- Lauren Geall
Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page has joined forces with the mindfulness app Calm to create his very own ‘sleep story’.
If you’ve ever typed the words “how to get to sleep” into Google, you’ll know the internet is jam-packed with sleep tips designed to make drifting off that little bit easier.
From running a hot bath before bed to practising a breathing technique, there are plenty of different methods to try.
But if you’re yet to find something that works for you, we may just have the answer. In a new collaboration with the mindfulness app Calm, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page has lent his voice to a new ‘sleep story’ designed to help listeners fall into a peaceful slumber – and it’s out now.
Titled The Prince And The Naturalist, Page’s sleep story is described as an “illuminating journey through Olde England” which sees “a naturalist and a royal pupil discover the wisdom of nature”. The actor – who played Simon Basset (aka The Duke Of Hastings) on the first season of the hit Netflix show – narrates the story as calming music plays in the background.
Speaking about his decision to create his own sleep story, Page said he was glad he could help people relax and switch off – especially at a time when so many are struggling to sleep.
“I know how valuable relaxation is for us all, especially in trying times, so I couldn’t be more glad to lend my voice to a sleep story,” he explained.
Of course, Page isn’t the only celebrity to have lent his voice to a sleep story – previously, the likes of Harry Styles, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have all released their own sleep stories within the app.
A twist on the tradition of bedtime stories, Calm’s sleep stories use a combination of different relaxing elements – including narration and music – to create an experience that aims to aid sleep and allow the listener to switch off.
As Chris Advansun, head of sleep stories at Calm, previously told Stylist: “Sleep stories are bedtime stories that mix really beautiful soporific voices with writing that’s designed to be also relaxing and peaceful. We also use a musical score and sound effects, and all together it creates this alchemy of rest and relaxation.”
He continued: “We’ve taken some of the elements of traditional storytelling but eliminated a lot of the other ones, and really just focused on a beautiful guided journey through a beautiful physical location.
“There’s a narrative, there’s a character perspective that we experience the story through, and there are also basic things such as a beginning, middle and end. But what there isn’t is conflict, or a chase scene, or anything terribly suspenseful.”
So, there you have it – if you’re struggling to switch off tonight, why not give Page’s sleep story a listen? Even if it doesn’t help you get to sleep straight away, it’s a great way to pause and unwind at the end of the day.
Images: Getty/Calm