It’s no secret that many of us struggle to find time to rest. From the demands of work to finding time to socialise (and everything in between), fitting rest into the equation can often seem impossible. But rest doesn’t have to be some grand, time-consuming activity – as important as it is to set aside proper time to rest and unwind, it’s possible to introduce smaller, restful moments throughout the day, too. So, to help you get started, we asked the experts to recommend some small ways to introduce more restful moments into your day. From blocking out time to using your senses, here’s what they had to say.

Be mindful during everyday tasks With so much on our minds, it can be hard to stay in the present – but using mindfulness as a tool to keep yourself grounded during everyday activities can make things a little easier. “I encourage people to firstly start by practising mindfulness during everyday tasks, such as brushing our teeth, eating, showering or walking,” says Amy Polly, a mindfulness teacher and mental health speaker. “You can do this by using as many of your senses as possible to focus on the one thing you’re are doing.”

You may also like Mindfulness for stress relief: try these simple exercises to relieve stress during your lunchbreak

Soak in the silence The world can get pretty loud sometimes, so allowing yourself a moment to exist in silence is the perfect way to introduce more rest into your day. Rebecca Daniel, an ICF coach, trainer, coach supervisor and co-founder of The Coaching Catalysts, says this technique helps her to slow down her busy day. “A strategy I use to incorporate more restful moments is the practice of silence,” she says. “No tech. No talking. Just the natural sounds around us. This allows me time and space to process my thoughts, clear my mind, increases my motivation and makes me more productive.”

Tap into the power of aroma Another sense you can use to make your day feel more restful is your sense of smell – especially by making use of aromatherapy. “Essential oils are a wonderful way to instantly switch mood,” says Suzy Glaskie, founder of Peppermint Wellness. “You can buy a diffuser to have the gorgeous scents wafting through your home or you can put a drop on your wrist and inhale. “Orange essential oil is an instant mood-booster, and lavender is very calming: take deep breaths of it and, as you exhale, imagine yourself letting go of all your stresses.”

Stimulating your senses through the use of aromatherapy can help you feel more rested.

Do one thing at a time When you’re feeling overwhelmed, its hard not to try and do five things at once. But approaching things one at a time doesn’t just make things easier – it gives you a chance to breathe, too. “I try as much as possible not to multitask,” says Clare Flaxen, psychotherapist and founder of CF Mindset. “Our brains aren’t wired for multitasking, and when we try to do multiple things at once we just get overwhelmed and stressed. By focusing on one thing at a time, even though my life is busy, it feels calmer and more manageable.”

Breathe while the kettle boils Instead of scrolling on your phone while you wait for the kettle to boil, practising some simple breathwork can help you return to your work feeling more recharged. “Anytime you are boiling the kettle, take a break for the minute or two it takes to come to the boil,” recommends Claire Mace, senior yoga teacher at Inspiratrix Yoga. “Rest your eyes on a plant or out of the window, and take some deep calming breaths. Let your mind relax.”

Planning in advance makes it much more likely that you’ll actually fit in moments to rest into your day

Save a task for later One of the best ways to gift yourself a moment to relax is by moving one of the items from your to-do list to a later date. It may not seem like much, but gaining 10 or 15 minutes to relax can make all the difference. Leanne Cooper from You First Coaching explains: “Usually we are the ones that set the bar so incredibly high that we almost kill ourselves to get there. However, we are also the ones that can lower that bar whenever we choose. “Which of the balls you’re juggling can you be empowered enough to put down, instead of waiting for one to inevitably drop and then beating yourself with a stick over it?”

Block out some time In the rush of day-to-day life it can be hard to remember to take a break; scheduling in dedicated rest time takes the need to remember out of your hands. “Planning in advance makes it much more likely that you’ll actually fit in moments to rest into your day,” says Navit Schechter, CBT therapist and founder of Conscious & Calm. “For some that might be five minutes before you get out of bed, just after you’ve dropped the kids off or at the end of the day when you can finally stop. Thinking about when works for you within your day will make it much more likely you’ll find the time for it.”

Creative procrastination is a great technique to help your mind switch off.

Introduce ‘creative procrastination time’ When was the last time you did something fun and creative just for the sake of it? In a world where we’re so obsessed with productivity, doing something non-productive can be a great way to rest. “I build restful moments by having ‘creative procrastination time’,” says goldsmith and jewellery designer Ruth Chipperfield. “While I’m working, I like to take lots of short breaks – doing something therapeutic like sorting through my personal gemstones collection or making a miniature plant pot from a copper pipe. The main thing is, it has to be pointless for it to be restful, or I get too achievement-oriented.”

Make a list of restful activities and tick them off Different people find different things restful – so try to have a think about what activities you really appreciate. “Forget about what other people like to do to rest,” recommends Rhoda Cameron, a health and lifestyle coach at Coached by Rhoda. “Write a list of 10 things you genuinely love to do in the moment – and make sure you tick off three of these items every day. This can be as simple as a bath, reading a book in bed or doing a crossword.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy