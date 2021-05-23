James Wilson aka The Sleep Geek, a sleep practitioner at Beingwell, agrees. For Wilson, revenge bedtime procrastination is something which occurs when people feel like they don’t get time “to do what they want to do,” so instead of going to bed at a normal time, they ‘steal’ time away from their sleeping hours to do the things they’d like to do during the day.

“People who engage in revenge bedtime procrastination are often doing it because they feel like, with the stresses and strains of the day – works, kids, partners etc – that they just don’t get time to themselves,” he says.

“They prioritise this ‘me time’ over sleep and it can lead to them staying up hours past the time their body’s natural rhythm would like them to be asleep, which leaves them sleep-deprived and exhausted the next day.”

As Wilson rightly points out, although revenge bedtime procrastination may feel like a solution to feeling stressed and worn out during the day, it can actually lead to more problems in the long run because of the sleep deprivation it causes. Indeed, a lack of sleep can actually make you feel more stressed, so skipping out on sleep to ‘destress’ probably isn’t a good idea.