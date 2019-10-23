Could sage cleansing help you get a better night’s sleep?

You see, sage is considered a natural purifier and antibacterial, meaning that it can cleanse the air in your home from dust, pollen, chemicals, paint and even cleaning supplies. For example, a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology states that “research has shown that burning herbs or medicinal smoke can purify the air from up to 94% of harmful bacteria for up to 24 hours.”

But as well as the science behind it, sage has been praised for its mindfulness benefits. The physical act of purifying your home, addressing and dispelling negative energy and the herb-y scent of the sage burning is all said to make us feel more grounded and help us connect with ourselves. It’s a brilliant opportunity to put down your phone and laptop, and concentrate on something non-digital.

Both of these aspects contribute to a better night’s sleep. Not only do we drop off better when we’re less stressed and have spent time practising mindfulness – as seen with the effects of anxiety-soothing yoga poses and podcasts before bed – breathing purer air also helps us avoid illness.