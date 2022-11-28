Scandi countries are famed for their high quality of life. Earlier this year, Finland topped the rankings in the United Nations’ World Happiness Report for the fifth year in a row, with Denmark providing strong competition in second place, Sweden in seventh and Norway in eighth (the UK, in case you were wondering, came in 17th place). So, when a Scandi sleep hack that promises a better night’s sleep for couples started cropping up on TikTok, it’s fair to say that our interests were piqued.

The hack in question, known as the Scandinavian sleep method or Swedish sleep method, is so very simple, you’ll be left wondering why you didn’t think of it before. “The Scandinavian sleep method is where a couple uses two separate duvets or blankets rather than one large one to share,” says Dorothy Chambers, sleep expert at Sleep Junkie. Indeed, if you’ve ever stayed in an Airbnb in a Nordic nation, you might already have noticed their doubled-up duvet strategy.