Knickers on? Bras off? Completely naked? Here’s what 15 women had to say…

“It’s weather dependent but I usually just wear underwear. I’d sleep naked all the time but I get scared about intruders at night. And I hardly wear a bra during the day, so I definitely do not sleep in one.”

Suzanne, Leeds

“I wear pants with a nightdress, but not with PJs. I always sleep in a sleep bra though because I have to – my melons can’t handle the freedom.”

Kayleigh, London

“I feel strongly about this – take them off, you’ve gotta let your bits breathe!”

Katy, Manchester

“I always wear pants, but maybe I shouldn’t? (Airing my vagina, and all that.) I feel mega exposed. I guess pants are my security blanket.”

Danielle, Glasgow

“I always wear pants, it feels weird without them. But only pants and no bra.”

Kylie, London