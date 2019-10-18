There are lots of strategies you can use to help manage anxiety in the long-term, whether that’s daily practise of mindfulness or tapping the stress-relieving benefits of running.

But what about when worrying thoughts flare up in the moment? When your mind falls into a spiral of “what ifs?” it’s hard to break free – which is why, in its strongest form, rumination is linked to anxiety and depression.

Thoughts become repetitive, like a stuck record, setting into play a negative cycle that affects your interpretation of current and future events. Research shows this cognitive chain paralyzes the brain’s problem-solving skills, meaning people often feel trapped in their own heads.