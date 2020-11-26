There are few things more frustrating than not being able to get to sleep. Most of us will be familiar with those nights where, despite feeling absolutely exhausted, you end up spending the whole night tossing and turning, unable to switch off. In the end, you get so desperate that you start ‘counting down’ the hours until you have to wake up – working out how much sleep you would get if you were to fall asleep right at that very moment.

However, while most (if not all) of us will have endured these kinds of sleepless nights, for people with sleep anxiety, it’s an experience which can be a lot more common.

Known in extreme cases as somniphobia, sleep anxiety is typically defined as fear or anxiety around the thought of going to bed. Although it may sound confusing to people who haven’t experienced it – after all, you might ask, what’s so scary about going to sleep? – it’s actually surprisingly common, especially at a time when we’ve come to place so much onus on the value of sleep.