Eating this specific breakfast combination is key to getting a good night’s sleep

There’s nothing we love more than a good sleep hack.

After all, between our hectic schedules, noisy neighbours and constantly pinging phones, it can be hard to drift off at the end of the day, let alone snag the seven to nine hours of sleep that experts recommend we get every night.

And while we stand by the soothing powers of hacks including pink noise, a bedtime podcast and even a glass of tart cherry juice, we’re always happy to add another sleep shortcut to our repertoire.

So we’re intrigued by the latest recommendation for a good night of sleep which, conversely, points towards eating a very specific type of breakfast in order to guarantee a restful night.