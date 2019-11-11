He says each pillar is very personal and, with the help of the book, we can map out our own sleep ritual to get us sleeping well for good.

“The one thing that has made a huge difference to the way I sleep is focusing on my bedroom environment,” Hobson tells Stylist.

“I’m notoriously messy, but it wasn’t until I cleaned up my act that I realised how all the piles of clothes, cluttered wardrobes and junk under my bed were affecting my ability to sleep.