Day 1

I eat dinner at about 7pm. I’m having a bad day with fatigue, so I keep it simple with a plate of oven chips, chicken and coleslaw. I receive a stressful work e-mail at 9pm which sets my anxiety running. It’s the last one before my sick leave but it still stresses me out.

I do yoga stretches in front of the TV until 10. 10-10.30pm, but I’m so worked up I wind up looking at job listings in case it all goes wrong.

By 11pm, I’m reading in the living room. Come midnight, I take the book to bed with me, and it’s a long while before I finally fall asleep, anxious and weary.