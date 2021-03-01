In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a key worker wonders if her clock-watching habit is keeping her up all night.

A little about me:

Age: 50

Occupation: key worker (I organise logistics for a nationwide veg box delivery company)

Number of hours sleep you get each night: 8

Number of hours sleep you wish you got each night: 6

Do you have any sleep conditions: I have sleep apnoea, so I use a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy machine every night

How much water you drink on average per day: 1 litre (and five cups of tea)

How much exercise I do on average per week: it currently depends on weather, but try to get out on a run, cycle or equivalent indoor exercise activity 2-3 times a week