For the most part, I’d say I’m quite an emotionally stable person. I love a good cry as much as the next person (it’s healthy, right?) and get frustrated when people shove me on the Tube (not like I have to deal with that problem anymore, anyway), but generally, I’d say I’m good at keeping my emotions under control.

There’s one situation, however, when all of this changes: when I’m struggling with a lack of sleep. Whenever I go to bed late, struggle to fall asleep or have to get up super early, I know I’m in for a tricky 24 hours the next day.

Because when I’m tired, my ability to control my emotions kind of goes out the window. It’s become such an identifying factor of my personality that if I phone up my Mum and tell her I’m feeling worried about something, the first question she’ll ask me is “how did you sleep last night?”.