7.30pm: As soon as I get home, I take my make-up off straightaway and put on my comfy clothes. I rub coconut oil into my skin (you can buy it anywhere, but I tend to go with an organic extra virgin one) and then use either a konjac sponge (£12 for two, John Lewis) or an organic cotton cloth and hot water to clean my face.

I don’t use make-up wipes. Partly because I find they scratch my skin and make it go red, but also because I try to avoid waste where I can – especially beauty waste which, to me, is one of the least necessary kinds. I’d never claim to be 100% ‘on it’ with the environment, but I try to do what I can, especially in cases when it won’t impact my life to make an eco-friendly substitution. Even when I’m travelling, I have a travel-sized oil I take with me, and then I just use it with water.

7.45pm: Our flatmate, who’s one of my best friends, gets home before us and cooks dinner for the three of us, which is lovely. It tends to be a vegetable-based meal – as I’m vegan – usually something like curry or a salad, and then we pack up leftovers for lunch for the following day.

8.30pm: We usually watch something on Netflix. We’ve just finished Money Heist, which I was obsessed with.

Once we’re done watching TV, I’ll settle down on the sofa and read a book. Right now, I’m reading A Classical Education by Caroline Taggart, which is all about Greek mythology. While I’m reading, I like to have a cup of tea. We grow lemon balm in our little front yard, so sometimes I’ll have a homegrown lemon tea. Afterwards, I’ll have a scroll on Instagram.