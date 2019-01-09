5 easy ways to get a good night sleep from a sleep expert

With one in the three of us struggling to slip off to the land of nod each night – whether it’s due to stress, anxiety or from not getting enough relaxation after work – a good night’s kip for most of us is never taken for granted.

Which is why we asked Dr Nerina Ramlakhan to share her expertise, so we can all hopefully get a better night’s sleep.

As it turns out, there are five things we can do to help get a better night’s kip. So, if you’re having trouble sleeping, then took a look below at Dr Ramlakhan’s tried-and-tested tips.