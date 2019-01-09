5 easy ways to get a good night sleep from a sleep expert
- Susan Devaney
Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, a physiologist and sleep therapist, knows how to cure 21st century insomnia.
With one in the three of us struggling to slip off to the land of nod each night – whether it’s due to stress, anxiety or from not getting enough relaxation after work – a good night’s kip for most of us is never taken for granted.
Which is why we asked Dr Nerina Ramlakhan to share her expertise, so we can all hopefully get a better night’s sleep.
As it turns out, there are five things we can do to help get a better night’s kip. So, if you’re having trouble sleeping, then took a look below at Dr Ramlakhan’s tried-and-tested tips.
1) What time should I eat breakfast?
“Eating stabilises your blood chemistry, so that you produce the hormones of well being like serotonin and Oxycontin, which later helps you to produce the hormone Melatonin so that you can sleep.
“If you struggle to eat within half an hour of rising, start small. It might be half a piece of toast with nut butter or eight almonds and two pieces of dried fruit.”
2) When is the best time to go to bed?
“Going to sleep before midnight is so important. When we go to bed earlier, at least three or four times a week, we feel better, we are healthier, we look younger and we think more sharply and more clearly.”
3) How much water should I drink to help me sleep?
“Ideally we should be drinking a litre and a half to two litres of water a day. We need to be well hydrated in order for our biochemistry, our nervous system and our sleep science to function optimally.
“Build it up gradually, until you’re drinking about a litre and a half a day and you will notice the benefits of being well hydrated.”
4) When should I turn my phone off before I go to bed?
“Lay off the technology about half an hour to an hour before you go to bed. When you wake up first thing in the morning, give yourself at least 20 minutes before you reach for your phone.
“During the day designate certain times of the day as being technology free. Designate certain areas to be technology free. When you’re spending time with your loved ones take some time away from your phone. You will be rewarded with deeper, more nourishing sleep and you’ll wake up with the energy for an amazing life.”
5) How much caffeine affects sleep?
“Don’t substitute caffeine for food. Eat first and then have a cup of tea or coffee.
“Ideally no caffeine after three o clock in the afternoon and if you’re really struggling with your sleep, ideally no more than two cups of tea or coffee a day.”
Images: Getty