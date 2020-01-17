Have you ever noticed your mood change when a certain song comes on?

Perhaps the tune holds some special memories for you, and takes you back to a moment in time when you felt joy, love, or pain? Whatever the emotion, something in the music resonates and your subconscious mind listens. In this respect, a DJ is like a mood doctor, prescribing beats to suit the room, uplifting, energising and taking you away.

As a DJ I play house and dance music all around the world, and I’ve found a common ground in certain types of music. When I pair my background in dance with my love of fitness, I know the type of music, as well as the bass, frequency, vocal and style, that will energise a crowd and keep them dancing.