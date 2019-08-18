This is the recipe for a perfect nap, according to a sleep expert

You may not think it, but there is an art to napping.

We know taking a nap can provide us with a whole host of benefits: according to the Mayo Clinic, napping can not only help us to relax and reduce fatigue, but also increase our alertness, help boost our mood and improve our performance, giving us quicker reaction times and a better memory.

But despite this, for a long time, the mystery of the perfect nap has eluded us. Why is it that sometimes, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and ready to face the world, whereas other times, a nap will sentence you to a day spent feeling groggy and low on energy? What’s the secret to making the most of a nap time, especially when you’re finally able to grab one?