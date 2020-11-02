Day 4

I wake up at 5am when my alarm goes off, stagger to the bathroom, and splash cold water on my face to wake myself up. Then I head into the office to start work at 6am, and find myself panicking as it’s taking me longer to get into the swing of things than usual. So much so, in fact, that I forget to eat or drink anything until 12.30pm. Oops.

In a bid to maximise time, I decide to power through lunch so that I can clock off on time at 2.30pm. Then, I grab a biscuit, leash up the dog, and take him out for an hour-long walk. My step count noses its way past 7,000 steps and I’m keen to keep going, but the dog is tired and I have to get home, so we trot back to the house.

At 5pm, my partner and I do something we haven’t done since February: we go to the cinema. Our local Everyman is basically empty, and we enjoy what feels like a private screening of On The Rocks (which is amazing!). As it’s a Monday, we’re unexpectedly served up a free pizza and beer each, which definitely makes up for the lack of lunch!

Once the film is over, we take a stroll around the village (step count now at 9,090), before grabbing some ramen to take home with us. We’re home and sat at the table by 7.40pm, and then spend some time chatting and playing with the dog before heading up to bed for 10pm.

Again, my app shows that I’m awake a couple of times in the night, and I have very vivid dreams. And, yes, they’re all about work again. What does this mean?!