This is why so many women only get 6.5 hours of sleep per night

The results, which were collated by CV Library, also showed that 66.9% of women wake up at 6 am every day. And one in 10 (11.8%) of women wake up as early as 4:30 am. This could help to explain why we’re not getting in enough snooze hours. If we need to rise early, we should get to bed earlier too – but this is often not the case.

Speaking about the research, nutritionist and lifestyle expert Rob Hobson told Stylist: “The research is really interesting and shows that women are getting even less sleep that the average reported by the Royal Society of Public Health, which stated seven hours on average.

“We know from research just how bad this can be on our health longterm. There are many reasons why people cannot sleep with the first and foremost probably being anxiety and stress. It’s interesting that the greatest percentage of activities people get up to do is about reaching for their phone or opening their laptop.

“This kind of behaviour is also likely to be done by these women before they go to bed and this can be a key reason why people are unable to sleep. Using electrical equipment can expose you to excess blue light which can effect melatonin production and also set you mind whirring.”