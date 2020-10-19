Day 2

I wake up at 5:05am when my alarm goes off, and immediately hit snooze. Honestly, snoozing makes me feel so much better than getting up right away!

About 40 minutes later, I jump out of bed, turn on my laptop in the office, and quickly shower. Mentally, I’m preparing for a stress-filled morning as I am on the sickness shift at work.

I have a quick breakfast of cereal and yogurt, make a black coffee and am sitting at my desk by 6:30am. I don’t start officially till 7am but I always like to have time to slowly ease myself into the day.

My lunch is earlier than normal due to the shift I am on, but I have the same pasta as yesterday and continue with my water intake throughout the day. It is another stressful day at work and I can feel my shoulders slowly tightening as my 3pm clock-off time comes and goes: I end up staying late to tidy up some loose ends.

Rather than my planned HIIT workout, I take myself on a nice 2.5km walk into town. Then, once this is finished, I settled into watching tv and finishing off my cross stitch, before having burgers for dinner (yes again) at 7pm.

By 8:40pm, I’m back up in bed researching things on my laptop. But this doesn’t last long: I’m asleep by 9:15pm without any interruptions.