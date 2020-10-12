I get the dogs home and into the bath, wash away the gross stuff, and set to drying them. By the time I’m finished, it’s about 7pm, so I take a shower and wash my hair.

Once this is done, I put on my pyjamas and cleanse and moisturise my face. I have a video call scheduled with my good friend who lives abroad, so I prepare a fresh ginger tea to drink while catching up. After two hours, we say goodnight, and I feel relaxed and content.

It’s 10pm, so I let the dogs out into the garden for their last pee break of the night, and wait impatiently for them to come back inside. Finally, they trot back indoors, and I grab some water to take to bed with me and get in just before 10:30pm.

The TV is on but I’m not paying attention, I read for about 40 minutes before I feel my eyes getting heavy, I think I fall asleep just before 11:30pm. I wake once during the night but I’m not sure what time it is as my phone is switched off. Honestly, though, it doesn’t take me long to fall back asleep into a series of very fragmented dreams.