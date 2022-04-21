We know how important good quality sleep is and how drained we can feel when we don’t get it.

According to luxury CBD brand OTO, 54% of women feel anxious about getting enough sleep, and 38% admit their sleep is affected by stress. As a result of this bad sleep, 43% experience a low mood and report being more emotional and irritable.

However, there is some good news – and for Gen Z in particular. A new study of 2,000 UK adults found that Gen Z’s sleep has improved the most among Brits since the pandemic began: 42% of 18-24-year-old Brits believe their sleep is better post-pandemic and 57% feel happy with the hours of sleep they get.