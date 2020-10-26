Day 1

I finish work at 6pm and take my dog out for a walk: I find this really helps me end the day as I can switch off and be in the fresh air.

I drop her home and head off to do the weekly food shop. By the time I get home my boyfriend is making supper (rye bread and a poached egg), and we sit down to eat at about 7:30. Once I’ve eaten, I hop in the shower and then sit in front of the TV with a bottle of water and mug of hot ginger with a face mask.

I use Monday nights to get ready for the week ahead and rarely make plans. And I changed the sheets earlier today, and have a very clean house following a mass tidy up on Sunday, so getting into bed at 9:30 feels dreamy.

I always text my family group chat saying goodnight before I go to bed and apply a thick layer of lip balm. This done, I fall asleep within about 10 minutes and I don’t knowingly wake in the night.