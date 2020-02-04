Struggling to sleep? Our top picks will help you have a restful night.
It’s World Sleep Day, and what better way to celebrate than by having the perfect night’s sleep?
World Sleep Day is an annual, global event, organised by the World Sleep Society. It is intended to be a celebration of all things sleep-related, and “a call to action on important issues related to sleep”.
So whether you suffer from insomnia, find it tricky waking up, or are struggling to sleep over current health worries, we’ve rounded up all the best products, gadgets and supplements to help you sleep easy. Simply click on an item in the gallery below, and shop the full list from the comfort of your computer.
WIDE AWAKE
Samantha Harvey’s The Shapeless Unease is a beautiful meditation on insomnia.
RISE AND SHINE
Regulate your sleep cycle with the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100’s sunset and sunrise settings.
MAIN SQUEEZE
The Somnox Sleep Robot simulates breathing so you can cuddle up and drift off.
GREEN PEACE
Patchology’s Chill Mode eye gels contain cannabis sativa seed oil to soothe tired eyes.
AND RELAX
The Kally body pillow supports your neck and is a perfect bedmate for restless sleepers.
OVER AND OUT
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist has notes of chamomile to help you conk out.
NEW LEAF
Whirring brain keeping you awake? Offload with Smythson’s Dreams and Thoughts notebook.
TOASTY FEET
Bring bed socks out of style purgatory with this Desmond & Dempsey pair.
CHILL PILL
With stress-busting pine bark and mushroom, The Relax Capsules leave you feeling zen.
PRESS SNOOZE
Toast’s slouchy fit dressing gown is the perfect partner on lazy Sunday mornings.
SOUND BATH
Kokoon headphones are designed to be worn lying down and fade into white noise as you doze.
MOISTURE HIT
The SkinSense Double Strength Retinol Night Serum hydrates and plumps skin while you sleep.
MELLOW YELLOW
Bananas are packed with magnesium, which relaxes muscles and boosts melatonin.
CUP OF CALM
Unwind at night with Body & Mind Botanicals’ peppermint cannabis tea.
WRAP STAR
Your brain will find this blue Hay blanket calming thanks to special receptors in your retinas.
EYE CANDY
Ensure total darkness no matter where you are with Soak & Sleep’s silk eye masks.
TREAD SOFTLY
Emerge from the sheets with supple feet thanks to Kiss The Moon’s Dream Night Cream.
WATER THERAPY
Radox’s Calm Your Mind Lavender Shower Gel contains ylang ylang to help you decompress.
SWEET SLUMBER
With vitamin B12 and milk thistle, Nourished’s Inner Peace gummies vow to aid sleep.
COLD COMFORT
Arguing over the warmth of the duvet? Design your own with different togs on either side.
CRASH PAD
With zoned support for better spinal alignment, the Lux Mattress is a cut above.
STAY SNUG
Keep your shoulders warm when you’re reading in bed with Uniqlo’s cashmere shawl.
WARM GLOW
This aromatherapy candle is filled with the calming scent of French lavender.
SAVE FACE
The Body Shop’s Hemp Overnight Nourishing Rescue Mask soothes with cannabis extract.
COUNTING SHEEP
Not only do these Ugg slippers keep your feet warm inside, they’re also suitable for running to the shop.
GROUND WORK
Breathe in the calming aromas of lavender and cedarwood from this elegant diffuser.
Francesca Brown
Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown