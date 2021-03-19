How much water you drink on average per day: 2-3 litres per day, including hot water and lemon, herbal teas

How much exercise I do on average per week: at least 2 hours walking/running a day, Pilates twice a week, hula hooping, dancing, and wild swimming as and when I can (at least twice a week)

A note from Dr Nerina: “During my three-day diary, I underwent a Firstbeat assessment. This involved wearing two electrodes, which I changed every day, which measured my heart rate variability (HRV). HRV is a physiological measure which gives information about your stress levels, fitness, recovery during the day and quality of sleep at night.”

Day 1

I wake at 6am naturally, and notice my mind racing with a few worries and thoughts of what I need to do in my day. I take three deep breaths into my belly before opening my eyes. Then, I spend a few minutes tickling the belly of my new rescue pup Mira (from Cyprus) who sleeps in her cocoon beside my bed.

Once this is done, I jump out of bed, light a candle and give thanks for the sleep I’ve had and whatever lies ahead in my day. Then I feed the cat, who’s needing extra TLC these days because of Mira.

Next, I make a mug of hot water/lemon with pinch of sea salt, which I take back to bed with me. I do 23 minutes of transcendental meditation (TM) during which I notice the noise in my head even more. When I get out of bed, the puppy is raring to go for her walk.

I switch my phone on which has been switched off and charging downstairs to see what’s been happening while I’ve been offline. Then, before we head out the door for a 75-minute run/walk along the river, I have a huge slice of granary toast with almond butter and honey washed down with a mug of my fave Darjeeling tea.