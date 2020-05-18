Since I moved from London to Brighton in January, I’ve been searching for tricks to make my sleep work twice as hard. You see, although I now live two hours outside of the capital, I still work there, and for the first two months of the year before lockdown hit, I was boarding the 6.30am train into the city each morning.

Considering my previous commute was 45 minutes, this change was a shock to the system. Although my sleep quality was good I was getting a lot less of it and I dealt with this by literally throwing myself out of bed and speeding through my morning routine in half an hour, before I had chance to even realise that I was still tired.

When lockdown started, although I was obviously upset about not seeing my family and friends, I took some comfort in planning to get more rest with a later wake up time. But things haven’t exactly turned out like that.