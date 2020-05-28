I’ve got the reputation of being verging-on-annoyingly bright eyed and bushy tailed when my alarm goes off, immediately ready to chat while others are still wiping the sleep from their eyes.

And it’s lucky that I’ve never found mornings especially hard, because in January I moved from east London to Brighton and changed my commute from 45 minutes to just over two hours.

I definitely didn’t enjoy stumbling out of bed before sunrise, taking a two-minute shower and having hardly enough time to brush my hair before getting on the 6.30am train, but I got used to it and still managed to stay awake at my desk and socialise after work.

So, when lockdown happened there was one gleaming silver lining for me: no more commute. In those first few days I revelled in my two hour lie in and fantasised about how much better I’d feel after a couple of weeks of extra sleep.