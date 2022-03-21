I’m one of those annoying people who’s never really had any problems with their sleep.

Whenever my friends complain about waking up in the middle of the night or discuss their favourite pillow sprays and sleep meditations, I often feel quite out of the loop. I’m grateful to say that during my adult life so far, I’ve faced very few issues falling and staying asleep.

That’s not to say I’m never tired – in fact, I often struggle with afternoon and evening tiredness, and regularly find it hard to pull myself out of bed.