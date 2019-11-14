Slow wave sleep is deep and restful: your brain quietens down, your heart rate and breathing slow to the lowest point during the evening and there is no eye movement. Because of this, slow wave sleep is crucial to feeling like you’ve had a good night’s rest. Have you ever arisen from bed in the morning feeling sluggish and more tired than ever? You probably had a disruption to your slow wave sleep during the night.

During the non-REM cycles, and in particular in slow wave sleep, your body goes about the healing and regenerative processes that help strengthen your immune system, hormones, cells and mental health. Slow wave sleep is also the time in which information learned during the day is stored and processed by the brain. These actions are vital to a healthy body and mind and serve as a reminder to pay attention to the slow wave sleep portion of your rest cycle.

“Before, REM got a lot of focus,” Dr Sheri Jacobson, director of Harley Therapy explains. “They are both important.”

Jacobson adds that getting deep, restful slow wave sleep is vital to your overall health. For example, take the important regenerative work that takes place during slow wave sleep. “If you’re in physical shape, you’re able to do so much more,” Jacobson explains. “If you’re able to fight infection, if your body is able to heal and repair better, then that is a big aid to mental health. The two aims are connected. Our body and our behaviour are all interlinked. If one of those links gets a chink in it, the whole cycle can dip.”