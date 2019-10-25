Social jet lag: what happens to our bodies when the clocks go back this weekend?

What is social jet lag?

Historically, people’s body clocks have been aligned with the rising and setting of the sun. Our internal body clocks (circadian rhythm) are reliant on external clues, with light being a crucial factor in shaping healthy and balanced body clocks. This affects our sleep patterns, mood and wellbeing. So, when this is disrupted, we can feel tired, confused and groggy – a lot like jet lag.

What causes social jet lag?

When the clocks go back an hour in October, we lose a daylight hour each day. The temparture also drastically drops at this time of year. The World Health Organization reports that, as a result of both these factors, we spend up to 90% of our time indoors. Also, over half (51%) of UK respondents in a recent global YouGov survey revealed that they only spend one hour or less a day outside. This means that your body clock could be at risk because it is not receiving the clues it needs to send you to sleep. In the long run, this can disrupt our circadian rhythm significantly.

In more research shared by VELUX, Steven Lockley, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Neuroscientist explains: “Exposure to light-dark cycles is an absolutely crucial part of our biology and that’s due to the role of light in resetting our circadian clock each day. It resets our clocks to be in tune with environmental time, and light is the primary time-cue.”