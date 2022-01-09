Despite the expectation that January should be a time for making fresh starts and forging new habits, getting into the swing of things isn’t always as easy as it’s made out to be.

In fact, for many people, this time of year is one dominated by feelings of fatigue and general ‘bleh’-ness – thanks in no small part to a phenomenon called ‘social jetlag’.

While social jetlag is a term often used to describe the feelings of confusion and tiredness associated with the clocks going back or jumping forward, it can also describe the symptoms that many people experience after the Christmas break, when our eating, drinking and sleeping habits have been disrupted for a week or longer.