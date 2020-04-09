As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and countries all over the world remain under lockdown, it’s safe to say that a lot of us are feeling stressed. Indeed, even before the whole coronavirus situation started, we were handling a lot more stress than ever before. If you’d asked someone how they were doing, chances are they would say “stressed” – as a society, we’ve been dealing with unprecedented levels of burnout.

At the same time, however, the conversation surrounding stress and burnout is growing. More of us are becoming aware of the impact stress can have on our mental and physical health – and we’re learning more about how to tackle the barrage of emails, social media notifications and news alerts which add to our already heightened stress levels.