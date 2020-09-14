Get this week’s special sleep issue of Stylist Magazine

If you’re anything like us, a good night’s rest is hard to come by. And while many of us are still working from home, we are not reaping the sleep benefits we thought a more relaxed schedule would bring. So, this week we are quite literally hoping to send you to sleep as we explore the bedtime stories that are finally helping us to nod off.

In the latest issue, we are also reflecting on the ritual of braiding in celebration of World Afro Day taking place on 15th September. And we sit down with Katherine Ryan to talk about her new semi-autobiographical Netflix series, The Duchess.