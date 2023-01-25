Join Stylist at the Mondrian Shoreditch hotel on Sunday 26 February for a specially curated wellness and sleep-focused event that invites you to discover the true power and recalibration of rest.
Anyone else feel like it’s all getting a bit much at the moment? The gloominess of the winter months together with the added stresses of normal life means that most of us are crying out for a break, not to mention a good night’s sleep.
Here at Stylist, we’re on an ever-evolving mission to achieve more rested bodies and minds. Introducing: The Stylist Restival. A full day of workshops designed to reenergise and refresh, plus an overnight stay at the Mondrian Shoreditch for VIP guests – this is one event your body will truly thank you for.
Date: Sunday 26 February 2023
Time: From 1pm
Location: Mondrian Shoreditch hotel
Tickets:
Day ticket: 1-6pm, £49 (includes a day filled with mindful, rest-focused sessions and workshops, refreshments and a wellness bundle worth over £30)
Sleepover ticket: £220 (includes all the above plus an overnight stay at the Mondrian, dinner with some of our experts at the Mondrian’s BiBo restaurant, an exclusive yoga session plus a nighttime sound bath, and a wellness bundle worth over £130)
What’s on at the Stylist Restival 2023
With two more sessions still to be announced, this year’s Restival is filled with a specially curated series of talks and workshops will give you everything you need for a top-to-toe burst of energy renewal.
How the moon affects your sleep with Kirsty Gallagher
Soul and moon mentor, and best-selling author of Lunar Living: Working With The Magic Of The Moon Cycles, Kirsty Gallagher will share her knowledge of the night sky, including why a full moon can disrupt your sleep and how to use the lunar cycle to take deep rest.
Giselle La Pompe-Moore gives you permission to rest
Speaker, trauma-sensitive meditation teacher, multidisciplinary artist and author of Take It In, Giselle will lead a session on the importance of pressing pause on hustle culture and the demand for productivity; developing your self-worth and how you see yourself, and the power of reflection.
Transform your sleep forever with these small, easy tweaks
From how your gender affects the quality of your sleep, to the best position to lie in at night, Silentnight sleep expert Hannah Shore reveals the most important pieces of sleep science she’s learnt so you can consistently get a good night’s rest.
Bedtime yoga: a calming flow designed for deep relaxation
Sleepover guests will be invited to two additional sessions to help soothe them into the deepest, most restful night’s sleep.
Led by the founder of Mindwalk Yoga, Zakiya Bishton, prepare to welcome some serious slumber with a special bedtime yoga session.
A soothing nighttime sound bath
Also for the overnighters, Reiki master and sound meditation teacher Jaha Browne leads a meditative experience where participants are “bathed” in sound waves.
The Stylist Restival Sleepover
To truly indulge in the ultimate night of rest, choose a Stylist Restival Sleepover ticket and stay overnight at the Mondrian. You’ll be invited to join some of our rest experts for dinner at the Mondrian’s BiBo restaurant and you’ll attend the exclusive yoga and sound bath Restival sessions.
Sleepover tickets include an overnight stay in a standard king courtyard-view room at the luxurious Mondrian Shoreditch hotel on the Sunday night.
Please note, event content is subject to change. View full event terms and conditions.
Images: Stylist; Mondrian Shoreditch; Bronac McNeill