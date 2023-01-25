Anyone else feel like it’s all getting a bit much at the moment? The gloominess of the winter months together with the added stresses of normal life means that most of us are crying out for a break, not to mention a good night’s sleep.

Here at Stylist, we’re on an ever-evolving mission to achieve more rested bodies and minds. Introducing: The Stylist Restival. A full day of workshops designed to reenergise and refresh, plus an overnight stay at the Mondrian Shoreditch for VIP guests – this is one event your body will truly thank you for.