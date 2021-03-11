Learn how to finally get a better night’s sleep at The Stylist Restival

The pandemic has interrupted many aspects of our lives, but sleep seems to be one of the worst affected areas. From tier restrictions to post-lockdown roadmaps, we have been through a whole year of stressful news cycles that has inevitably influenced our ability to calm our busy minds.

Prioritising rest and self-care has never been more vital, which is why we’re hosting The Stylist Restival on World Sleep Day (Friday 19 March) – and we’d love for you to join us.

The two-hour event will look at how lockdown and anxiety has impacted our sleep and guide you through practical sessions for a truly restorative evening. Scroll down for a breakdown of all the sessions, and to meet the brilliant women hosting them.