12 successful women share their feel-good bedtime routines

One of the problems with success is that we tend to ascribe it to some magic formula; a mystical lemon juice that certain people manage to sprinkle liberally, while others miss out.

But the reality is more prosaic. When it comes down to it, doing well in business is the result of a series of small, incremental steps in the right direction.

Routines, then, are the compass of career success. And with the UK workforce now more stressed than ever before, evening rituals offer a golden chance to dial down and take stock amid a whirlwind of demands.