The result, Dr Swart says, is that we’re more likely to experience generalised anxiety. For Anne Helen Petersen, the author of Can’t Even, which delves into millennial burnout, this is akin to an ‘emotional flatness’. “Every day rolls into the next and your to-do list somehow seems endless, even though you’re not really doing much,” she says. “It’s mentally exhausting.” Similarly, *Faye, 30, finds herself reaching the end of her working day, which now takes place entirely through the eye of a webcam since her workplace went remote during the pandemic, only to feel deflated. “There is nothing to look forward to at the end of the day,” she says. This then brings on a sense of anxiousness, a feeling that she should be doing something to wind down, but what? She can’t relax when the world is metaphorically on fire.

Of the little we know about the after-effects of living through a global pandemic, one thing is already clear: it had a huge impact on our mental health. Research by King’s College London found that a third of people in the UK reported experiencing worse sleep since March 2020, while a recent survey found a quarter of young adults now claim the cost of living crisis is the leading cause of anxiety in their life. We already know that too much of the news (particularly when it’s bad) impacts our stress levels, with this peaking around events of ‘collective trauma’. To recap: in the last year we’ve witnessed a global pandemic, a war in Europe and school shootings in the US (there were 34 in 2021 alone), which would all undoubtedly fall under this category. And it’s a vicious cycle: the less we sleep, the more anxious we feel.

It’s enough to make anyone dread going to bed at all. If you’re someone who can’t get to sleep in the first place, the likelihood is your adrenalin levels are still high at night, meaning you quite literally can’t switch off. “Physiologically, there are things that should be happening before bed,” says Dr Allie Hare, a consultant in sleep medicine at Royal Brompton Hospital and secretary of the British Sleep Society. “Your heart rate should slow down, your core body temperature should drop a few degrees and you should feel a sense of sleepiness – and when our brain isn’t getting those signals, the drive to sleep decreases.”