Do TikTok’s most popular sleep hacks actually work? We asked an expert to take a closer look

“It is true that as your body is winding down for sleep, you’ll enter a bit of a temperature trough,” Romiszewski explains. “So, the more you can help with that by reducing the temperature in the room, the better. You need to sleep in a temperature that is a few degrees lower than usual.

“However, everybody will be slightly different, so I would say one or two degrees lower than you usually would live in – maybe not as cold as the woman sets her room in the video!”

Romiszewski continues: “However, if you have a chronic sleep disorder and you’re trying to fix a problem with getting to sleep, the simple act of changing your temperature isn’t going to resolve a chronic sleep disorder – you’ll need proper behavioral training for that where we sort of rewire the pattern of insomnia in the brain, and no number of environmental changes are going to help with a chronic sleep disorder.

“I think that’s really important to mention, because as much as it would be the dream to have one tiny little hack resolve a problem that’s been plaguing you for a long time, it’s not realistic and it’s not scientific.”