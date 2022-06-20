In an exciting collaboration, Disney has teamed up with award-winning actor Tom Hiddleston to release a new Sleep Story about none other than Winnie the Pooh.

The story, which has been taken from Disney’s Winnie The Pooh: Tales Of Friendship Treasury, was specially selected to help adults and kids alike sleep more soundly – and felt like a particularly good fit for Hiddleston, who grew up listening to the stories.

“The stories of Winnie the Pooh were a huge part of my childhood,” he tells Stylist. “We used to have an audio cassette tape of the stories, narrated by Alan Bennett, which we’d listen to on long car journeys, and everybody in my family loved it. I actually remember falling asleep to those tapes at some time or another.”