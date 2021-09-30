Why is it so much harder to wake up when it’s dark outside?

If you’ve spent any amount of time outside this week, you’ll have noticed that autumn is officially on its way. While the sun may still be (periodically) shining overhead, there’s a chill in the wind which confirms the seasons are changing.

Of course, the changing of the seasons also comes a decrease in the amount of daylight we see every day, too. The days may have been growing shorter since June, but it’s in the autumn when the shorter days really start to become obvious – especially when it comes to waking up in the morning.

If you’ve ever found yourself struggling to keep your eyes open as you fumble for the light switch in the morning, you’ll know what we’re talking about. But why is waking up so much harder when it’s dark outside? And is there anything you can do to fight off the grogginess?