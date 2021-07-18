8 women on the rituals they turn to when they wake up in the middle of the night

Waking up in the middle of the night can be incredibly frustrating, especially if it happens a lot. Indeed, while it isn’t uncommon to wake up at two or three in the morning every once in a while, when it happens almost every night, it can become more troublesome to deal with.

With that being said, however, there are things you can do to make the experience of waking up in the middle of the night a little easier – and help yourself to switch off and fall asleep again when the time is right.

We’re not talking about medical interventions here (although you should seek help from your GP if your sleep problems are impacting your life) but the small, everyday things you can do to manage a period of mid-night wakefulness.